Tackling priority legislation

Our state constitution already affirms the right to keep and bear arms, but this legislation goes further. It says Missouri courts and law enforcement agencies have a duty to protect the right of the state’s citizens to own firearms. There’s little Missouri can do to stop the federal government from passing gun control laws, but that does not mean we have to help enforce them. If this bill becomes law, it would be illegal for public officials or state and local employees to assist federal authorities who are intent on denying Second Amendment rights. I voted for an earlier version of this legislation when I was in the House of Representatives, and will support it in the Senate as well.