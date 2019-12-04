{{featured_button_text}}
'Like Father, Like Daughter'

Billy Robbins seems to be as proud of his daughter Addie’s interest in the buck he harvested as he is in the nice 8-point buck itself.

 Provided by Kim Steska

If you have a deer hunting photo you would like to see published in the Democrat News, email it to dn@democratnewsonline.com

