Tai Chi for Arthritis Class Begins in February

Tai Chi for Arthritis is an easy-to-learn, safe, and effective exercise program that improves health of the mind and body.

What a great way to begin the new year. This 16-session class will meet on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the Madison County Ambulance District building located at 126 River Bluff Dr. in Fredericktown, starting Feb. 1.

Tai Chi is an evidence-based exercise program with many health benefits. It combines gentle physical exercise and stretching with mindfulness. Tai Chi exercises the joints, muscles and internal organs while simultaneously strengthening the mind. Tai Chi relieves stress and brings harmony to yourself and others.

Scientific studies have shown Tai Chi to improve health, quality of life, and balance. The fluid, gentle movements improve muscular strength, flexibility, and fitness, as well as relaxation, balance, posture, and immunity.

The Arthritis Foundation USA supports Dr. Lam’s Tai Chi for Arthritis program as an intervention for fall prevention. Tai Chi is appropriate for individuals with or without arthritis, joint and muscle pain, or elevated risk of falling.