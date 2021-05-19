Tails and Tales from the Ozarks: Lakes, Creeks, and Ponds Summer Reading Program

June 1, Ozark Regional Library will launch Tails and Tales from the Ozarks: Lakes, Creeks, and Ponds, a summer reading program that celebrates our local folklore and ecology.

This year’s summer reading program will feature an “edible” hike, a performance by Eulenspiegel Puppet Theater, a pelt expo, and classes on nature embroidery, tonics and tea making. Visit the library to register, to pick up reading logs, and to ask questions about upcoming programs. Participants who complete the program may enter a drawing with prizes provided by our generous local businesses. Watch for announcements about additional programs at ozarkregional.org.

