Take Cover

It is mid-day in July and the sun is harsh. You’ve been working on that fence for a couple hours and your cap and T-shirt are drenched in sweat. You have plenty of water, so you keep working with thoughts of finishing that section today.

Whether it is cloudy or not, the sun’s ultraviolet rays have been bombarding your skin. Over time, your risk of getting skin cancer will increase if left unchecked. If you are not worried about skin cancer, you should be. Dermatologist Dr. Kimberly Cayce says skin cancer is the number one cancer in the U.S. At her clinic in Columbia, Cayce Dematology Center, she and colleague Dr. Leslie Mills see their fair share of patients who did not heed warnings.

Cayce says anyone who works outdoors is at significantly more risk. “Most recent statistics show over 9,500 patients in the U.S. are diagnosed each day with some form of skin cancer. We spend an estimated $8.1 billion a year treating skin cancer and more than half of that is for the non-melanoma type,” she says.

Although melanoma is cancerous and the most dangerous form, it is not as common. Basal cell carcinoma is the most common, but least dangerous. The second most common is squamous cell carcinoma. Left untreated it can metastasize, spreading to other areas.