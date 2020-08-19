Take me to band camp

"Songs and drill are chosen with a few things in mind, educational properties of music, the instrumentation we have at the time and the interest of the students and the community," Politte said. "I try to find a balance between songs that are historically relevant and songs that are more recent. I usually take suggestions throughout the year from students and community members then assess what is most appropriate for us."

Politte said, once he has chosen the music, he places his order in the mid-summer and prepares the drill and choreography himself using computer software.

The Fredericktown Blackcats Band usually plays at football games, concerts, parades, marching and concert band festivals and during some assemblies.

"We have lots of opportunities to show off our hard working students, including playing at the SEMO Homecoming Parade, the Jackson Marching Festival and MSHSAA State Contest," Politte said. "In addition to those, individual students also have opportunities such as All-District, All-State, and All-Conference Band, where the best musicians in the district/state come together to form a band. Also, students have the opportunity to perform/compete in small ensemble and solo settings at the District and State Level."