Take me to band camp

Supplies have been bought, schedules have been made, and by this time next week, students will be back in session for another school year.
All areas of study have been impacted by COVID-19 and music programs are no exception.
"COVID has been a huge concern to music teachers across the state with many marching band activities being cancelled and some schools seeing as high as a 20% drop in student participation in band," Fredericktown High School Band Director Joshua Politte said. "Keeping morale up will be very important."
Politte held band camp Aug. 10-14. Due to social distancing measures, the camp was split up to allow for one day of rehearsal for each section.
Politte said he loves the the Blackcat community and school district. He said the district has a great group of educators and students which makes him excited for every new day.
"Band enriches the lives of students by giving them aesthetic experiences to enjoy and develop culture and love of music," Politte said. "Band also teaches soft skills that are universal to every career path including things such as leadership skills, discipline, determination, persistence, team work and more."
Politte was the captain of the drum line at De Soto High School and was in choir. He said his choir director was an integral part in his choosing a career in music education.
"I specialize in percussion, but I also play most brass instruments, guitar, and piano," Politte said. "Personally, I thought flute was the hardest to learn because I struggled to wrap my head around the fingering patterns when I was young."
Politte said simply playing an instrument is like a sport in the way you have to train, but since it uses small muscle movements and breath control, it does not look like it would be difficult.
"Learning a new instrument can be a struggle due to working small muscles you may have never used before," Politte said. "Once you add the marching aspect, it becomes exponentially more difficult."
Politte said marching band has both physical and mental challenges people do not realize.
"You don't realize how athletic band is until you've marched a mile and a half while using all of your air to play your instrument," Politte said. "You'll be winded and drenched in sweat in no time."
Politte said his favorite part about his time in band was the invaluable leadership experience and the lasting memories. Observing the Fredericktown band practice, it is easy to see Politte is invested in his students and is dedicated to offering them those same invaluable experiences and memories.
The songs and drill, choreography and marching, are chosen and prepared by Politte, but he does follow guidelines and suggestions.
"Songs and drill are chosen with a few things in mind, educational properties of music, the instrumentation we have at the time and the interest of the students and the community," Politte said. "I try to find a balance between songs that are historically relevant and songs that are more recent. I usually take suggestions throughout the year from students and community members then assess what is most appropriate for us."
Politte said, once he has chosen the music, he places his order in the mid-summer and prepares the drill and choreography himself using computer software.
The Fredericktown Blackcats Band usually plays at football games, concerts, parades, marching and concert band festivals and during some assemblies.
"We have lots of opportunities to show off our hard working students, including playing at the SEMO Homecoming Parade, the Jackson Marching Festival and MSHSAA State Contest," Politte said. "In addition to those, individual students also have opportunities such as All-District, All-State, and All-Conference Band, where the best musicians in the district/state come together to form a band. Also, students have the opportunity to perform/compete in small ensemble and solo settings at the District and State Level."
This year things may look a little different, but Politte said he is hopeful the band will play just as much, even if it is local.
"My plan is to utilize this school year to increase our presence and performance opportunities within the city of Fredericktown," Politte said. "So long as COVID stays relatively under control in our county, I hope to replace our usual performances outside the county with more performances inside the county. This is a great time to give back to a community that gives so much to us."
COVID or not, Politte and his band students are ready for the challenge and will find a way use their talents to bring joy and hope to the community.
"While we undoubtedly will see a decrease in participation numbers this year, I think we have a great year ahead of us, and I think our students will rise to the challenge of making band safe and fun in the era of COVID," Politte said.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
