Taking a deep dive with MAD Science

MAD Science, of St. Louis, visited Fredericktown, June 23, to take kids and adults alike on a deep dive into amazing ocean events.

Radioactive Roben showed the crowed that science can be anything but boring. Her experiments showed how an octopus’ ink turns black, used science to recreate whale sounds and even demonstrated a whale's sneeze.

"I hope that the show sparked an interest in scientific learning through experimentation," Roben said. "I think that the scientific method is actually used in all parts of our lives, it's how we all learn. Ask a question, research, make a hypothesis, test your hypothesis, and draw a conclusion. We use it to navigating learning, relationships, our work lives everywhere."

Roben said, she has fun doing the experiments and seeing the joy and understanding dawn on young faces and fresh minds.

The experiment which brought the most excitement to the room had to be the whale sounds. Radioactive Roben, with the help of an assistant from the crowd, coated a tube with liquid and once it was all over the tube a flame ignited with a "whoosh," resulting in a sound similar to a whale call.

This experiment not only created a fun sound but was a visual example of a sound wave as the flame could be seen traveling through the tube.

The final experiment of Radioactive Roben's visit demonstrated a whale's sneeze out of its blowhole. The kids eagerly gathered around to see what was going to happen and were delightfully surprised when the tube made a fun noise and sprayed them with small drops of water.

"This was my first time in Fredericktown," Roben said. "I enjoyed the drive from St. Louis and really loved the downtown area of Fredericktown. The kids all seemed to have a great time at the show. I think they enjoyed the experiments and hopefully learned a little about life under the ocean."

Throughout the visit Radioactive Roben kept all the kids engaged and excited about science.

Roben said, finding a balance for each crowd is certainly challenging but a fun challenge. She said, she tries to draw out the quieter kiddos, while holding back the over-talkative ones but still makes sure each of their minds is being met to the fullest.

"I look forward to, hopefully, seeing the kids again next summer," Roben said.

One of the little scientists in training enjoyed the show so much, she drew Roben a beautiful picture of a beaker and gave it to her before she left for the day. It was easy to see Radioactive Roben is welcome to return to Fredericktown any time.