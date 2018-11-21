I think I might as well give up on ever learning to make beautiful music with an instrument.
I am still praying for God to remind me to stop and think before I speak. So far it hasn't happened, but it may be that I don't listen as well as I should. I intend to try harder in the future.
I will never wear a belt, high heels, a swim suit, or board a plane again. And what a relief to have that settled. I am happy in my life, but I would enjoy another trip out West, and maybe a show at the Fox Theater. I have only been there one time, and the whole thing was fantastic. Unforgettable.
I would like to have some crappie to fry. I might by chance catch some, but I never want to "dress" anything that I am going to eat.
Mushroom hunting is out for me because I am scared of bears. However, I can still hunt poke, for the fence lines always have a good crop every Spring. I love the hunt and I love poke "sallit" and scrambled eggs. I may have spelled that word incorrectly, but I know how it sounds. That is what the old timers called poke greens.
I guess I've got a few peeves, but really not many. I don't like to be called to stand up, and then never be told to sit back down. I hate it when I'm ready to turn into my own drive, and someone with those hellish blue lights, on high, pulls right up behind me. I can't even see where my drive is and I've lost my perspective, because I thought the car behind me was fixing to hit me, and now I'm blind as a bat. I can either wait till he will go around me or change the position of the side mirror and trying to shade my eyes while sticking my head out the window and try to stay between the ditches. Sometimes that helps and sometimes it doesn't, according to the angle. I especially love it when the dude behind me lays on his horn. Does he think I am sitting in the road for fun?
I guess I'll also have to say it kind of irks me when somebody with a cart so loaded that you couldn't stick another carrot in, races me to the checkout and wins. It's the same when people cut the line right in front of me. I have been known to say "Hey, that's ok, I wasn't in a hurry, anyway."
You know, there may be more times than I thought, when I have stifled, or at least modified my speech, although the thought did cross my mind that it would sure be too bad, if while worming around trying to lean out the window and drive, I accidentally put my car in reverse and hit the gas. However, that never happened, so we can both be very thankful about that.
I do want to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving, and will close by saying, sometimes we all need to be reminded that we may do or say things without thinking how they may affect other people, myself included. So at this time I will forgive The Blaze and the person at the grocery store, who could have probably won the Indy 500. Maybe we can all try a little harder to think before leaping or speaking.
