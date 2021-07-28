Tall Tales and Large Puppets

Leo said the puppets were so large nobody wanted to buy them so she and her friend decided to put on some puppet shows.

"We thought it was just going to be a fun interlude, and it sort of exploded into a career," Leo said. "I've been doing that ever since. My mom was a freelance metal sculptor, and when she saw I was interested in art, she said 'if you want to make a living as an artist you need to find something that you enjoy doing and other people enjoy paying money for.' That was good advice."

Leo said she learned quickly that a lot of time goes into running the business and she is not spending all her time on puppetry. She said, as she grew and later registered as a non-profit she was able to do even more for to the community. Eulenspiegel now does more community outreach and has a young puppeteers children's festival in Iowa.

"For anyone wanting to become a puppeteer, I'd say that it is a really wonderful way to make a living and you can approach it one of two ways," Leo said. "You can do what I did, which is try to make your living doing it and that has upsides and downsides, or you can do what some of my friends have done and get a straight job and do puppetry as a hobby."