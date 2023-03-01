The Missouri Quarter Horse Association State FFA Speaking contest was Jan. 21, at Margaretville Resort in Osage Beach.
The contest is designed to develop individual public speaking skills and to promote interest in and awareness of the many different aspects of the quarter horse industry.
Sera Tarkington earned the right to compete at the state contest by winning the SE District competition. Sera well at the state speaking event. The theme of her speech was the impact the equine industry has had on her.