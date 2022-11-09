Tax bills to reflect Cherokee Pass Fire District measure

Property tax bills will start showing up in the mailbox of county citizens next week.

Tax payers located within the Cherokee Pass Fire District will notice a slight increase this year due to the tax measure, which passed last April.

The Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department Proposition passed with 237 yes votes and 171 voting no. With the passing of the proposition, the fire department became a tax-based fire district. Citizens within the district no longer need to purchase a fire tag, but instead will see a $0.30 per $100 of actual assessed taxed valuation increase on their yearly property taxes.

For example, a property with an assessed valuation of $8,260 would have paid $450.76 in taxes in 2021. This year, the bill will increase by $24.78, the amount collected for the Cherokee Pass Fire District, and be $477.23.

Tax records show this is the same amount citizens would have paid for the previous Madison County Ambulance tax. This tax was switched by the voters from a property tax to a sales tax during the June 2020 election.

The Madison County Collector encourages anyone with questions to contact the office at 573-783-6544 extension 4.

The collector’s office would like the community understand it had no control over the increase but rather has the responsibility to carry out the decision voted on by the citizens in April.

The increase will only effect those within the Cherokee Pass Fire District. The fire districts do not follow the same lines as the county and city boundaries. More information about these district lines can be found at the Madison County Courthouse or by contacting the Cherokee Pass Fire District.

Property tax bills are due Dec. 31 and can be paid in-person, by mail, online at www.madisoncountymo.us, or placed in the drop box on the north side of the courthouse.