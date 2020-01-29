{{featured_button_text}}

AARP TaxAide will begin preparing taxes in February 2020. The program is open to taxpayers of all ages. AARP membership is not required. All volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year.

The schedule and sites where you may have your taxes prepared at no cost are:

  • Tuesday and Wednesday-Farmington Library (beginning February 4th) 9am to 1pm
  • Thursday-Bonne Terre Nutrition Center (beginning February 6th) 9am to 1pm
  • Friday-Fredericktown Library (from February 7th through March 13th) 9am to 1pm
  • Friday-Ironton Library (on March 20th and 27th) 9am to 1pm

When you come, please bring the following:

Copy of last year’s income tax return, a Photo ID for spouses and children on the return, W-2 forms from each employer, Unemployment compensation statements, SSA-1099 forms if you were paid Social Security benefits, All 1099 forms (1099 INT, 1099 DIV, etc.), 1099-MISC showing any miscellaneous income, 1099-R if you received a pension or annuity, All forms indicating federal income tax paid, Dependent care provider information (name, employer ID, Social Security number), All receipts or canceled checks if itemizing deductions, Social Security cards or other official documentation for yourself and all dependents.

Both husband and wife must come in to have a joint return.

If you have any questions, you may contact Vivian Riche at 573-330-0337 or Joyce Lindow at 537-944-2321.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments