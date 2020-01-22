{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) near you at East Missouri Action Agency. We can prepare and e-file your taxes for free.

If you earn under $40,000 for married filers and under $29,000 for single filers, you may be able to get free tax filing help through the IRS-sponsored VITA program. This program can provide fast electronic tax filing. Community volunteers receive IRS training to assist individuals with tax returns.

Call your local East Missouri Action Agency outreach office for help with your tax return.

The VITA Program offers free tax help to people whose incomes fall within the guidelines. Volunteers must pass the IRS Certification Test. East Missouri Action Agency sponsors the VITA program in all eight of the county outreach offices.

ITEMS YOU WILL NEED IN ORDER TO HAVE YOUR TAXES PREPARED:

. Valid Photo ID for all taxpayers

. Social Security Cards for you, your spouse, and all dependents listed on the return

. Birth dates for all

. Income Documentation including:

W-2 Forms from all jobs worked in 2019; AU 1099 Forms showing other income received in 2019; A blank check for direct deposit of your refund (no deposit slips allowed)

If any of the following apply to you, then you must take documentation with you:

. Child care expenses, including the provider's address and federal ID#

. Mortgage company statements

. Alimony received

. Any notices received from the IRS or state tax office

. Property tax bills

. College tuition and student loan interest, and any statements from the college

. Additional forms of income such as:

Prizes and awards; Scholarships and fellowships; Lottery/gambling winnings

Filing your taxes can be easy and FREE, but you must contact your local EMAA VITA site for the free services. We encourage all elderly and low-income citizens to call the local EMAA Outreach office to find out more details about these free services. The program begins February 3 and ends April 15.

EMAA OUTREACH OFFICES

  • Bollinger: 104 High St, Marble Hill, MO 63764, 573-238-4220
  • Cape: 1111 Linden St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702, 573-334-5533
  • Iron: 321 Knob St, Ironton, MO 63650, 573-546-3191
  • Madison: 285 Jennifer St, Fredericktown, MO 63645, 573-783-5226
  • Perry: 25 South Jackson, Perryville, MO 63775, 573-547-2014
  • St. Francois: 903 E. Chestnut St., Desloge, MO 63601
  • Ste Genevieve: 95 Ste. Genevieve Dr., Ste. Genevieve, MO 63670, 573-883-7252
  • Washington: 201 E. High St, Potosi, MO 63630, 573-438-3528

This project/program is funded 100% with federal funds received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human services provided by the Missouri Department of Social Services, Family Support Division.

