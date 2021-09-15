Teaching a tragedy

Embry said she remembers driving to Mineral Area College for class as the first tower was hit.

"The radio announcer broke in with the news of the first tower being hit, and I thought it was just a terrible accident," Embry said. "I was in the MAC commons when the second tower was hit and was watching with a huge group of people. At that point, everyone realized it was not an accident, but a horrible attack. People were screaming and crying. Shortly after, my professor came into the class and told us about the attack on the Pentagon and canceled class for the day."

Over at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, 7th grade social studies teacher Alana Stephens always tells her students about her experience. Then they watch footage from the day, discuss the memorial, the heroes on Flight 93, and the rescue efforts made in the days following.

"I was a junior at SEMO on 9/11 and had a morning class," Stephens said. "I knew something was wrong when my instructor came to class late and his expression was one of shock and disbelief. He didn't say anything to us except, 'I can't believe this is happening, go home and watch the news.'"

Stephens said she remembers running across campus to a friend's apartment having a feeling of dread and fearful anticipation.