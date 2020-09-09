Do you realize that each of us is a teacher, and "teaching" in some manner or another in life? Where we go. What we say. How we respond and act. With whom we associate. Why we do what we do. When we do what we do. We will always be an example to those around us, whether we realize it or not. I’d certainly like to think that the majority of us are being the example we should be and guiding those around us to be positive, regard others, speak kindly, and be the best person that God has intended for us to be. Jesus was THE master teacher. If we’d follow His example, what a better world this would be.