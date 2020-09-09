It takes years of schooling, as well as additional testing, to become a public school teacher. It is a worthy profession for those who wish to attain that goal.
My husband was a teacher at Jefferson College for 26 years. It takes a variety of life skills if one is determined to make a difference in the classroom. Creativity, dedication, patience, an open mind, a willingness to be understanding, and a very present adaptability to the needs of students. Every classroom is different, as are the teachers and their students. One day things might run perfectly smoothly. The next day, circumstances might be totally different depending upon student’s family dynamics, weather related problems, or just hormones. A teacher might never realize what the next day will bring.
Picture day was and is an annual tradition in most schools. Remember the excitement about choosing the perfect outfit to wear? Making certain your hair was fixed "just so." For high school, those pictures ended up in the yearbook, so you had to look your best. Years later, you look back in those yearbooks and wonder how your looks could have changed so much; and most of those teachers still look the same.
Yet, there’s usually one or two of those teachers that had such a huge influence on your life that you will never forget them. Maybe an English teacher, a math teacher, an industrial ed teacher, a music or art teacher. Some teacher took the time and energy to invest in your life and helped you to make a difference in your decision of where you headed and what you became.
Do you realize that each of us is a teacher, and "teaching" in some manner or another in life? Where we go. What we say. How we respond and act. With whom we associate. Why we do what we do. When we do what we do. We will always be an example to those around us, whether we realize it or not. I’d certainly like to think that the majority of us are being the example we should be and guiding those around us to be positive, regard others, speak kindly, and be the best person that God has intended for us to be. Jesus was THE master teacher. If we’d follow His example, what a better world this would be.
