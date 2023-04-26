The Madison County Chamber of Commerce organized the annual “Team Up to Clean Up” day, Saturday.

The day brought community members together to clean up the town before the Azalea Festival weekend, May 4-7. The goal was to take pride in the town and make it look nice for the upcoming festival. More than 140 people signed up to partake in this year’s clean-up, and their efforts made a huge difference in the appearance of the town.

The volunteers arrived early in the morning, ready to roll up their sleeves and start cleaning. The event began with a welcome speech from Tessa Rehkop, the executive director of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. Rehkop thanked the volunteers for their participation and expressed her appreciation for their hard work.

“We are so grateful for the community’s support in making this event a success,” Rehkop said. “It’s important to take pride in our town and make it look nice, not just for the Azalea Festival but all year long.”

Rehkop added the event helps promote community spirit and brings people together for a common cause.

“Team Up to Clean Up is not just about cleaning up our town; it’s also about building relationships and creating a sense of community,” Rehkop said.

The volunteers split into groups and worked on various tasks such as picking up litter, sweeping sidewalks, painting pavilions, planting flowers and more. In just a few hours their efforts made a significant difference in the appearance of the town.

“It’s amazing to see how much of a difference we can make when we work together,” said Rehkop said. “I’m proud to be part of such a caring community.”

As the day drew to a close, the community looked forward to the upcoming Azalea Festival, knowing the town would be looking its best thanks to the hard work of everyone involved in the “Team Up to Clean Up” day.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce has been organizing this event for several years, and it has become an essential part of the community’s calendar.

“The event not only helps to keep the town looking great, but it also brings people together for a common cause,” Rehkop said. “Team Up to Clean Up day is an excellent example of how a small group of people can make a big difference in their community.”

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce would like to thank everyone who took part in the event. Several local businesses donated resources including Seeding Solutions, Thal’s Hardware, Gifford Lumber Company, The Fredericktown High School Ag Dept., The Depot Cafe, Cap America, the Community Beautification Committee, Atlas Roofing, and the City of Fredericktown. In addition, the chamber thanks all the individuals and teams including, Grace Church, 2 Try Hope, Madison Medical Center, Beyer Medical, Faith Foundation. AAO, Trinity/ZionLWML, Missouri Cobalt, East Missouri Action Agency, Chuck’s Short Stop, Hammack & Bales Financial Group, Historic Madison County, Mayor Travis Parker and Family, Donald Reese and Jason Brewington.