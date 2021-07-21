Teamwork swiftly saves lives from flash flooding

Stevens said, from the time dispatch made contact with him to when the two people were safely rescued, it took about two hours.

The Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department had done some basic training in the past but this June it took it a step further when Stevens and Brad Reagan completed the swift water rescue technician training.

"This is why we did the training," Stevens said. "We are a small community and it takes all of us. This was a multi-agency event that went really smooth. We all worked together and without the highway patrol's resources we would have been in a tough spot."

In an unrelated incident on Sunday, three young adults in their twenties were separated from their vehicle after Marble Creek experienced flash flooding.

"They were on the other side of the creek and they kind of didn't know what to do," Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Chief Bill Starkey said. "They were a little bit scared, because they didn't know how to get back across."

Starkey said crews were able to locate the three due to dispatch being able to retrieve the coordinates from their cellphone when they called 911. He said once they found them, crews were able to holler across the creek and give them directions to a near by roadway.