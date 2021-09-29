Teen Book Box Program

From Sept. 20 until Oct. 20, youth 12-18 years old can register for personalized book boxes.
We’ll fill it with two hand-selected books that you can check out, a snack, a library trinket, craft, and comment card.
To sign up for this program, teens need to have an Ozark Regional Library card and fill out a questionnaire at their local Ozark Regional Library branch. Boxes will be ready for pick-up after Oct. 25. Supplies are limited, so register soon.
Watch for announcements about additional programs at ozarkregional.org or visit Ozark Regional Library System on Facebook or Instagram.