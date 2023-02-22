Three teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident, Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash reports, on Feb. 17, three teens were involved in a one-vehicle accident in Madison County.

The MSHP report from the accident states that a 16-year-old boy from Marble Hill was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Malibu west on County Road 241 Friday night along with his juvenile passengers — a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, both of Marble Hill.

The report states the crash occurred at about 11:05 p.m. as the Malibu ran off the road and overturned in an area of County Road 241, one mile south of Marquand.

The report states the two passengers, who were wearing seat belts, sustained injuries. The 16-year-old girl's injuries were reportedly moderate, while the 15-year-old boy sustained minor injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown.

The MSHP reports the driver was not wearing a seat belt but was uninjured in the accident. Damage to the vehicle was listed in the report as total.