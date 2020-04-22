Temporary Ozark Regional Library eCards
0 comments

Temporary Ozark Regional Library eCards

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ORL ECard Sample

Here is a sample of an Ozark Regional Library eCard.

You can now register online for temporary Ozark Regional Library eCards.

eCards are free for residents of Iron and Madison Counties, and will last until June 30, 2020. Y

ou can register online to gain access to all free digital resources that come with a library card. Free digital resources include eBooks, eAudiobooks, genealogy databases, practice tests and tutorials, Mango Languages, and more.

Visit ozarkregional.org to register. You can upgrade to a full-access card by visiting the library with a photo ID and proof of residence when the library reopens.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News