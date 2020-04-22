× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You can now register online for temporary Ozark Regional Library eCards.

eCards are free for residents of Iron and Madison Counties, and will last until June 30, 2020. Y

ou can register online to gain access to all free digital resources that come with a library card. Free digital resources include eBooks, eAudiobooks, genealogy databases, practice tests and tutorials, Mango Languages, and more.

Visit ozarkregional.org to register. You can upgrade to a full-access card by visiting the library with a photo ID and proof of residence when the library reopens.

