You can now register online for temporary Ozark Regional Library eCards.
eCards are free for residents of Iron and Madison Counties, and will last until June 30, 2020. Y
ou can register online to gain access to all free digital resources that come with a library card. Free digital resources include eBooks, eAudiobooks, genealogy databases, practice tests and tutorials, Mango Languages, and more.
Visit ozarkregional.org to register. You can upgrade to a full-access card by visiting the library with a photo ID and proof of residence when the library reopens.
