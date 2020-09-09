Terroristic acts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everyday it feels like the news happening all around us is occurring in some alternate universe or far off country. Mob rule, violence, rioting, looting, assaults and even murder. At night different parts of our country burn not because of social justice, that’s just the veil these violent criminals hide behind, but because of their hatred towards America and their belief that there will be no consequences for their actions.

The most northern part of the 8th Congressional District is less than 60 miles from St. Louis. This week, Officer Tamarris Bohannon, a St. Louis police officer with 4 years in the department, was shot and killed. Officer Bohannon was 29 years old…he was a husband…he was a father of three children. The shooting of Tamarris Bohannon represented the 8th police officer shot in St. Louis since June 1. Unprovoked attacks, violence, murder - this isn’t happening in a different universe, a different country or even a different state…it is right here at home. It is time we finally call what we see happening across America what it really is, domestic terrorism.

I was honored last week to join the President of the United States, Donald Trump, as he accepted the Republican nomination for President on the south lawn of the White House. It was a great speech and a great evening.