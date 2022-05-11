 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Terry promoted to assistant embroidery manager

M Terry1

Meghan Terry

 Provided by Cap Amrica

Cap America, Inc. announced Meghan Terry has been promoted to assistant embroidery manager.

Terry has been with the company for over ten years, starting as a sample embroidery operator in 2011. She transitioned to sample order processor in 2014 and was then promoted to sample embroidery supervisor in 2016, where she oversaw and coordinated the activities of the sample department.

In her new role, Terry will assist the director of embroidery operations in the daily activities of the embroidery department. She will be responsible for the scheduling of equipment and operators as well as the management of all embroidery and sample department staff. She will also provide on-going training and support to embroidery operators and interface with quality control to ensure all orders are processed accurately and in a timely manner, among other duties.

Terry will report to Andrea Sanders, director of embroidery operations.

“Meghan has been an indispensable asset to our team," Sanders said. "She has effected many changes within the sample department to improve efficiencies, and I’m confident that she will bring those same leadership skills to this new position where she will help facilitate the continued growth of the department.”

Cap America originated in 1985 and has become one of the largest importers of headwear in the industry. Products include in stock, custom overseas, camouflage, and USA made knit products. Cap America can be contacted via phone at 800-487-2227, or at www.capamerica.com.

