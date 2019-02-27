Try 1 month for 99¢

How are you with tests?

When I was in school, I’d study hard, feel like I was prepared, yet often times I’d outguess myself. Yes, No answers weren’t quite so bad. Multiple choice I had a tendency to overthink. (Each answer applied. Some better than others. Maybe none really worked. Maybe all fit?)

I made good grades. Enough to be an honor roll student, but tests were just not my favorite thing.

As I grew up, I realized that tests are all a part of everyday life. Tests are actually what determine who we really. Stress and problems have the uncanny ability to reveal what’s inside each of us. We don’t have the luxury of choosing our trials, but we do have the choice of how we will respond to them.

Tests are inevitable. If you are not out in a storm (test) right now, just wait. You will encounter one soon enough. No one goes through life from the cradle to the grave with no challenges. If we allow it, God will use the storms (tests) of life to mature us, change our ways of thinking, help us regain perspective, and get us to consider our spiritual attitudes.

In the book of James, in the New Testament of the Holy Bible, it says that we are to actually consider it a joy whenever we face trials of any kind because with the testing of our faith, it brings perseverance. According to our Heavenly Father, joy is the settled assurance that God is in control of all the details of our lives, and we can be confident that everything will be alright. We are just to rejoice and praise Him for the outcome. We might not understand, we might not see how it will end, it might be difficult to go through at the time, but know that God is in total control and trust Him to see you through.

Choose to focus on God and not your test. Take your eyes off the test and rejoice that victory is on the way. And who knows, something even better will be the result of your test, I’m sure.

Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net

