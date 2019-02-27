How are you with tests?
When I was in school, I’d study hard, feel like I was prepared, yet often times I’d outguess myself. Yes, No answers weren’t quite so bad. Multiple choice I had a tendency to overthink. (Each answer applied. Some better than others. Maybe none really worked. Maybe all fit?)
I made good grades. Enough to be an honor roll student, but tests were just not my favorite thing.
As I grew up, I realized that tests are all a part of everyday life. Tests are actually what determine who we really. Stress and problems have the uncanny ability to reveal what’s inside each of us. We don’t have the luxury of choosing our trials, but we do have the choice of how we will respond to them.
Tests are inevitable. If you are not out in a storm (test) right now, just wait. You will encounter one soon enough. No one goes through life from the cradle to the grave with no challenges. If we allow it, God will use the storms (tests) of life to mature us, change our ways of thinking, help us regain perspective, and get us to consider our spiritual attitudes.
In the book of James, in the New Testament of the Holy Bible, it says that we are to actually consider it a joy whenever we face trials of any kind because with the testing of our faith, it brings perseverance. According to our Heavenly Father, joy is the settled assurance that God is in control of all the details of our lives, and we can be confident that everything will be alright. We are just to rejoice and praise Him for the outcome. We might not understand, we might not see how it will end, it might be difficult to go through at the time, but know that God is in total control and trust Him to see you through.
Choose to focus on God and not your test. Take your eyes off the test and rejoice that victory is on the way. And who knows, something even better will be the result of your test, I’m sure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.