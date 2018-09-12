Subscribe for 17¢ / day

September 14-16, 2018 all roads in southeast Missouri will lead to the Greenville Recreation Area just two miles south of Greenville, Missouri on U.S. Highway 67.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in partnership with the Wappapello Lake Area Association (WLAA), Wayne County Bicentennial Committee, Wayne County Historical Society, Crowley’s Ridge Black Powder Club, and Mingo Job Corps are preparing for the 27th Annual Old Greenville Days event. This year marks a milestone for Wayne County as it celebrates its Bicentennial.

Special musical performances by Cade White and Friends, Just E Nuff, Punches Family, Swamp Rats, Brad O’Dell and Lost Country, and Brothers Walker, along with square dancing, a petting zoo, pony rides, a bounce house, magic shows by Bo Bo the Clown, stage coach rides (in the City of Greenville only), and much more. Free shuttle service from the Greenville City Park to the Greenville Recreation Area will be offered every thirty minutes from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday only. This event is free to attend.

Schedule of Events (Sept. 14-16):

Friday

9am – 6pm Craft Booths Open

10am – 6pm Living History Encampment Open to Public

4pm – Opening Ceremony by Wayne County Bicentennial Committee

4:30pm – 5pm Cade White and Friends

5pm – 6:30pm Otter Creek Band

6:30pm – 7pm Cade White and Friends

7pm – 10pm Punches Family and Square Dancing

Saturday

9am – 6pm Craft Booths Open

9am – 9:50am Rising Son

10am – 10:50am Gene Riddle and the Oak Hill Church Singers

10am – 6pm Living History Encampment Open to Public

11am – 11:50am Two Girls Bluegrass

Noon – 12:50pm Swamp Rats

1pm – 1:50pm Iron Mountain Station

2pm – 4pm Bicentennial Ceremony at Old Court House Mound

Bicentennial Family Recognition

Guided Tours of Union Cemetery

Auction of Wayne County Bicentennial Quilt

3pm – 3:50pm Buzzard Run

3pm – Old Time children Games and Bo Bo the Clown Magic Show

4pm – 6pm Just E Nuff

6pm – 7pm Brad O’Dell and Lost Country

7pm – 10pm Brothers Walker

Sunday

9am- 9:50am Church Service Picnic Shelter

9am – 5pm Craft Booths Open

10am – 4pm Living History Encampment Open to Public

10am – 1050am McAtees

11am – 11:50 Two Girls Bluegrass

Noon – 12:50pm Rising Son

1pm – 1:50pm Iron Mountain Station

2pm – 2:50pm Level Ground Ministries

2pm – Old Time Children Games and Bo Bo the Clown Magic Show

3pm – 3:50pm Buzzard Run

4pm – 4:50pm Gene Riddle and the Oak Hill Church Singers

5pm – Closing Remarks

For more information on this topic, please contact the Wappapello Lake Project Office at 573-222-8562 or David Bollinger at 573-300-9073. Please note that this schedule is subject to change.

