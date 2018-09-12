September 14-16, 2018 all roads in southeast Missouri will lead to the Greenville Recreation Area just two miles south of Greenville, Missouri on U.S. Highway 67.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in partnership with the Wappapello Lake Area Association (WLAA), Wayne County Bicentennial Committee, Wayne County Historical Society, Crowley’s Ridge Black Powder Club, and Mingo Job Corps are preparing for the 27th Annual Old Greenville Days event. This year marks a milestone for Wayne County as it celebrates its Bicentennial.
Special musical performances by Cade White and Friends, Just E Nuff, Punches Family, Swamp Rats, Brad O’Dell and Lost Country, and Brothers Walker, along with square dancing, a petting zoo, pony rides, a bounce house, magic shows by Bo Bo the Clown, stage coach rides (in the City of Greenville only), and much more. Free shuttle service from the Greenville City Park to the Greenville Recreation Area will be offered every thirty minutes from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday only. This event is free to attend.
Schedule of Events (Sept. 14-16):
Friday
9am – 6pm Craft Booths Open
10am – 6pm Living History Encampment Open to Public
4pm – Opening Ceremony by Wayne County Bicentennial Committee
4:30pm – 5pm Cade White and Friends
5pm – 6:30pm Otter Creek Band
6:30pm – 7pm Cade White and Friends
7pm – 10pm Punches Family and Square Dancing
Saturday
9am – 6pm Craft Booths Open
9am – 9:50am Rising Son
10am – 10:50am Gene Riddle and the Oak Hill Church Singers
10am – 6pm Living History Encampment Open to Public
11am – 11:50am Two Girls Bluegrass
Noon – 12:50pm Swamp Rats
1pm – 1:50pm Iron Mountain Station
2pm – 4pm Bicentennial Ceremony at Old Court House Mound
Bicentennial Family Recognition
Guided Tours of Union Cemetery
Auction of Wayne County Bicentennial Quilt
3pm – 3:50pm Buzzard Run
3pm – Old Time children Games and Bo Bo the Clown Magic Show
4pm – 6pm Just E Nuff
6pm – 7pm Brad O’Dell and Lost Country
7pm – 10pm Brothers Walker
Sunday
9am- 9:50am Church Service Picnic Shelter
9am – 5pm Craft Booths Open
10am – 4pm Living History Encampment Open to Public
10am – 1050am McAtees
11am – 11:50 Two Girls Bluegrass
Noon – 12:50pm Rising Son
1pm – 1:50pm Iron Mountain Station
2pm – 2:50pm Level Ground Ministries
2pm – Old Time Children Games and Bo Bo the Clown Magic Show
3pm – 3:50pm Buzzard Run
4pm – 4:50pm Gene Riddle and the Oak Hill Church Singers
5pm – Closing Remarks
For more information on this topic, please contact the Wappapello Lake Project Office at 573-222-8562 or David Bollinger at 573-300-9073. Please note that this schedule is subject to change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.