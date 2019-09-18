{{featured_button_text}}

Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills is holding its annual Old Mine Open House from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 21.

The open house will provide an opportunity for visitors to examine the mining and mineral museum free of charge and see special exhibits related to nearly three centuries of local lead mining.

Retired miners, millmen and other lead-company workers are invited as special guests and will be available to talk with visitors about old mining machinery, historical lead-mining practices and life in the Old Lead Belt in the "good old days."

The purpose of the even is to commemorate the long history of mining, milling and smelting in the Southeast Missouri Lead district, to acknowledge and honor the miners, millmen and other lead company workers, and to celebrate 155 years of industrialized big company lead mining in the area.

Missouri Mines State Historic Site is located at 4000 State Hwy, 32, the south side of the highway at Flat River Drive overpass in Park Hills.

The free event is open to the public. 

