Do you know a student who is currently enrolled in a college or university in a flood risk management related field and would like an opportunity to present your paper at the Association of State Floodplain Managers annual national conference in Fort Worth, TX this June?
Any student currently enrolled at any college or university in a flood risk management related field is eligible to submit.
The related fields include, but are not limited to, engineering, geology, geography, planning and public administration.
Papers must be written by a team of students, but only one scholarship will be awarded to each of the top three teams, and only one person from each team will be invited to attend the conference as our guest to present the paper.
The intent of this scholarship is to assist current students and as such we require they be enrolled during the key dates of this competition.
Abstracts must be submitted by Feb. 14 via email to asfpmfoundation@floods.org
Students must also submit an enrollment certificate or unofficial transcript which most universities provide free of charge to demonstrate active enrollment status.
You have free articles remaining.
Abstracts will be reviewed by an ASFPM Foundation panel and three finalists will be invited to submit a full paper. Students will be notified by March 6 whether they have been selected.
Finalists' full papers will be due by April 24 along with an updated enrollment certificate or unofficial transcript.
The three finalists will receive free registration at the ASFPM annual national conference, free lodging at the conference hotel, domestic air travel and up to $200 reimbursement of meal and other travel expenses to make their presentations at a special student session during the conference on June 9.
Papers and student presentations will be judged by an eminent panel of floodplain mangers. Winners will be announced at the awards luncheon June. 10.
Prizes include first place $1,000, second place $500 and third place $250. All prizes also include a complimentary one-year student membership in the Association of State Floodplain Managers.
For more information on eligibility, paper criteria, suggested topic areas and past papers connect with ASFPM Foundation at www.asfpmfoundation.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.