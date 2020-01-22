{{featured_button_text}}

Do you know a student who is currently enrolled in a college or university in a flood risk management related field and would like an opportunity to present your paper at the Association of State Floodplain Managers annual national conference in Fort Worth, TX this June?

Any student currently enrolled at any college or university in a flood risk management related field is eligible to submit. 

The related fields include, but are not limited to, engineering, geology, geography, planning and public administration. 

Papers must be written by a team of students, but only one scholarship will be awarded to each of the top three teams, and only one person from each team will be invited to attend the conference as our guest to present the paper. 

The intent of this scholarship is to assist current students and as such we require they be enrolled during the key dates of this competition. 

Abstracts must be submitted by Feb. 14 via email to asfpmfoundation@floods.org

Students must also submit an enrollment certificate or unofficial transcript which most universities provide free of charge to demonstrate active enrollment status. 

Abstracts will be reviewed by an ASFPM Foundation panel and three finalists will be invited to submit a full paper. Students will be notified by March 6 whether they have been selected.

Finalists' full papers will be due by April 24 along with an updated enrollment certificate or unofficial transcript.

The three finalists will receive free registration at the ASFPM annual national conference, free lodging at the conference hotel, domestic air travel and up to $200 reimbursement of meal and other travel expenses to make their presentations at a special student session during the conference on June 9.

Papers and student presentations will be judged by an eminent panel of floodplain mangers. Winners will be announced at the awards luncheon June. 10.

Prizes include first place $1,000, second place $500 and third place $250. All prizes also include a complimentary one-year student membership in the Association of State Floodplain Managers.

For more information on eligibility, paper criteria, suggested topic areas and past papers connect with ASFPM Foundation at www.asfpmfoundation.org

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments