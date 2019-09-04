Come out and join us September 14, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Redman Creek Recreation Area for a day of outdoor activities designed for individuals with disabilities.
Some of the scheduled events are: air pellet gun shoot, archery, pier fishing, pontoon boat rides, entertainment, Dutch oven cooking, numerous outdoor games/activities along with snacks and lunch.
As a team effort, we want to empower the disabled community and their immediate families to enjoy the outdoors and the activities it offers.
Through the efforts of volunteers from Wheelin’ Sportsmen (an outreach of the National Wild Turkey Federation); the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wappapello Lake; the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Independent Living Center of Southeast Missouri; the Mingo Job Corps, Shindigs Catering, Ag Resource Management, the Wappapello Branch of Peoples Community Bank, New Hope General Baptist Church and several other local sponsors. We hope these adventures and challenges will provide experience, knowledge and memories to last a lifetime. There is no charge for the participants attending the W.O.O.D.S. (Wappapello Outdoor Opportunities for Disabled Sportsmen) Event.
If you or a family member are interested in participating in this event, registration will be on a first-come first-served basis, so please get your registration completed and turned in soon. Please contact Tonya Winters at 573-686-2333 or 1-888-890-2333, extension 227. The deadline is September 9, 2019. No registration will be accepted after this date.
For more information concerning events at Wappapello Lake, contact the Wappapello Lake Management Office at 573-222-8562.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.