{{featured_button_text}}

Come out and join us September 14, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Redman Creek Recreation Area for a day of outdoor activities designed for individuals with disabilities.

Some of the scheduled events are: air pellet gun shoot, archery, pier fishing, pontoon boat rides, entertainment, Dutch oven cooking, numerous outdoor games/activities along with snacks and lunch.

As a team effort, we want to empower the disabled community and their immediate families to enjoy the outdoors and the activities it offers.

Through the efforts of volunteers from Wheelin’ Sportsmen (an outreach of the National Wild Turkey Federation); the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wappapello Lake; the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Independent Living Center of Southeast Missouri; the Mingo Job Corps, Shindigs Catering, Ag Resource Management, the Wappapello Branch of Peoples Community Bank, New Hope General Baptist Church and several other local sponsors. We hope these adventures and challenges will provide experience, knowledge and memories to last a lifetime. There is no charge for the participants attending the W.O.O.D.S. (Wappapello Outdoor Opportunities for Disabled Sportsmen) Event.

If you or a family member are interested in participating in this event, registration will be on a first-come first-served basis, so please get your registration completed and turned in soon. Please contact Tonya Winters at 573-686-2333 or 1-888-890-2333, extension 227. The deadline is September 9, 2019. No registration will be accepted after this date.

For more information concerning events at Wappapello Lake, contact the Wappapello Lake Management Office at 573-222-8562.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments