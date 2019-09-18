{{featured_button_text}}
85th Birthday held for Wilma Hoelscher

Wilma Hoelscher's 85th birthday party at Lalos Mexican restaurant was Aug. 17 with family and friends. Wilma turned 85 years old Aug. 22. Pictured with Wilma is one of her great granddaughters, Madison.

 Photo Provided by Karen Corp
