The annual Cub-Arama tractor show starts next Thursday.
The show will be open Sept. 26 for set up day then Sept. 27-28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be lots of family fun right here at home. All events take place in JC and Wanda Priest Parks on North Main Street, just one block off the court square.
Plan now to take part by bringing your own International Harvester/ Farmall tractor, truck, or memorabilia. If you don’t have anything to show, no problem. You can come take part as a spectator. There are always so many interesting displays to see and events to enjoy.
The show will once again have a terrific display agricultural history from around the country, live equipment displays, how to clinics, kiddie tractor pull, tractor games, parade of tractors, delicious food onsite, raffle of a 1950 restored Cub tractor and host a city-wide yard sale.
Anyone wishing to take part in the yard sale needs to email jamiehargis573@gmail.com or call/text 573-561-4524 with dates, times and location.
Free yard sale listings will be available at the main pavilion in the park. Raffle tickets for the tractor drawing are available at the show until the drawing at 3 p.m., Sept. 28. Registration to display is available online at www.cub-a-Rama.com or at the show. There is NO cost for spectators.
Check out next week's Democrat News for a full schedule of events.
