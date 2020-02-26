Thank-A-Farmer Breakfast at Madison County Farm Supply

Pictured at the Madison County Farm Supply Thank A Farmer Breakfast, Saturday are, from left, Kristofor Kranjec, State Representative Rick Francis, Donna Kranjec, Ivan Kranjec, and Heath Robins, district representative from Congressman Jason Smith's office.
Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News
Local farmers fill their plates, Saturday, at Madison County Farm Supply.
Adults and children enjoy the Thank-A-Farmer Breakfast, Feb. 22.
Gary D. Damouth, 69, died Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born November 27, 1950 in St. Louis, the son of Author and Pearl Damouth Jr.
