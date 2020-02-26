Thank-A-Farmer Breakfast at Madison County Farm Supply

Madison County Farm Supply held its Thank-A-Farmer Breakfast, Feb. 22.

Owners Ivan and Donna Kranjec welcomed local farmers, politicians, and farm bureau representatives to the annual event. They came for breakfast and to promote agriculture.

Madison County Farm Supply recognized the Odie Means Family with the Thank a Farmer award for 2020 for "their commitment to agriculture."

Savannah Hinkle and Beth Bangert, representatives from the Southeast Missouri State University Agriculture Department gave speeches promoting agriculture.

Feb. 22 also marked the beginning of FFA Week throughout the nation. Look for more coverage of FFA Week on pages 8A-9A.

