During this time of year, more than most, we think of the things we are thankful for in our lives. The students in Shannon Hovis' 5th grade class spent Monday afternoon sharing what they are most thankful for and what this time of year means to them.
"I am thankful for veterans because we wouldn't be as safe," Alexis Wagner said. "Another reason why I am thankful for veterans is because they risk their lives for us everyday. They are probably the main reason we are all at school and why we are safe."
Wagner said her aunt and grandpa are veterans. She said she loves them and says thank you for their bravery.
"I just really like thanksgiving because I get to be with a whole bunch of my family," Wagner said. "My aunt from California and my cousins. My aunt's actually pregnant right now with a girl."
Cheyenne Kopplin said she is thankful for her freedom because if we did not have freedom most of us would not be alive.
"Another thing I am thankful for is family and friends because they support one anther whatever is going on," Kopplin said. "Another thing I am thankful for is my church because it makes me feel that I have another family."
Kopplin said church makes her feel calm. She said she is also thankful for football because it is the best sport in the world.
"Thanksgiving means to give thanks to my family and friends and just remember how the pilgrims and Indians had their first dinner," Kopplin said. "Family that lives out of state, basically the only family that lives out of state is Nevada, and they come down sometimes."
Kopplin said she loves spending time with all of her cousins and getting to see everyone.
"I am thankful for my family, oxygen, food, drinks, a house, llamas and friends," Layla Quartararo said. "First off, my family they are always there for me when I need them. Secondly, oxygen it keeps us alive and we breathe it. Finally my llamas they are like mental support animals to me. I love them."
Nathan Jenkins said he is thankful for his family because they love him and texting so he can talk to them. He also said he is thankful for oxygen, food, drinks, his house and his friends.
"I'm thankful for my life because some kids don't have what I have," Laney Walker said. "Some kids don't have good clothes, don't have that much food. Some don't even have shoes."
You have free articles remaining.
Walker said Thanksgiving is really important to her because she gets to see a lot of people that she does not get to see very often like her cousins.
"I am thankful for my family because someone in my family has passed, so I feel they are really important," Breanna Bone said. "I feel like family is like food you ate it and can't get it back until heaven."
Bone said her family would do anything for her, loves every holiday, loves to celebrate and always sticks together.
"I am thankful for my family because they do a lot for me and my brother and sister," Michaela Reagan said. "One reason is they take me everywhere. For example they took me to Jupiter Beach, Florida, Hobart, Indiana and Wisconsin Dells for the softball world series. Another reason is because I love them, and they love me."
Reagan said if her family did not love her, they would not have taken her all those places for softball.
Both Sophie Haferkamp and Autumn Bess said they were thankful for dogs in their lives.
"My grandma's dog, 'Midnight,' she is my best friend," Bess said. "If I didn't have her I would be sad."
Bess said Thanksgiving is the only time she gets to see her family members from far away.
"I am thankful for my doggie," Haferkamp said. "I have a girl. Her name is 'Ellie.' Whenever we got her, she was actually sick and we had to take her to the vet numerous times. She will be 8 on Dec. 7."
Haferkamp said she is also thankful for home, family, friends, parents and apple juice, "because apple juice."
With thankful hearts these 5th graders remind us all, big or small, the things which are important this holiday season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.