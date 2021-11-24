 Skip to main content
A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

'THANKSGIVING'

Dove

As I was sitting the other day thinking about the upcoming holiday, my mind went to the idea of just some of the attributes of people who are filled with a heart of thanksgiving. Maybe you can think of others, but the following are just a few of the words that came to my mind.

T – thankful, truthful, trustworthy

H – happy, helpful, honest

A – ambitious, appreciative

N – noble, nurturing, negotiator

K – kind, knowledgeable

S – satisfied, sharing

G – generous, gracious, giving

I – inspiring, influencer

V – victorious, vivacious

I – industrious, imaginer, integrity

N – navigator, natural

G – grateful, glad, good

Everyone of us is different, yet all of us have qualities for which we have been blessed and can use for the betterment of others. We are all blessed more than we can imagine, yet do we truly realize the scope by which these areas of our lives can be used as a blessing to others. I know I’ve said it before, but let me remind you again to take the time, dwell on your blessings, share with others, and give THANKS to the Lord above for His love and grace and mercy to each of us.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE and God bless you all.

