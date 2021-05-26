The 2nd Annual Stockhoff Fair

The Second Annual Stockhoff Fair was May 19.

Residents could choose from a variety of activities which included; balloon animals, face/arm painting, several games with lots of fun prizes and everyone’s favorite - feeding and watching the animals. We also offered sno-cones and cotton candy which are always a big hit.

As is tradition, we crowned the longest residing female resident (who has not been crowned before) as our Fair Queen. This year Nancy Crome was crowned. The residents have had a rough year and we were so thankful for the beautiful weather for them to be able to get out and enjoy the day.

Thank you to all the staff at MMC for making this event possible and to Safe Harbor and Serenity Hospice for their help with the fair.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0