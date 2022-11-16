The American people have spoken. One-party Democrat rule in Washington will officially come to an end on January 3, 2023, when the newest members of the U.S. House of Representatives are sworn in. We are ready to hit the ground running to get our country back on track – and that starts with fixing the damage done to our economy by Washington Democrats so that it once again can be strong for American families.

Millions of working-class Americans have been left behind by Washington Democrats’ failed policies. Come January, President Joe Biden will no longer be able to use the House of Representatives as a rubber stamp for the Left’s costly and radical agenda. In stark contrast to Congressional Democrats, who have spent the last two years giving welfare to the wealthy, Republicans will build a strong economy that supports new jobs and wage growth, combats inflation, and makes it easier for families to put food on their table and gas in their car.

One of the main drivers – and most painful aspects – of this economic crisis is sky-high energy costs. Washington Democrats’ war on American energy is the reason we saw a 109% increase in gasoline and a 115% increase in diesel costs. And this winter, Missourians could see their home heating costs increase by 30-50%. Republicans will immediately get to work to lower energy costs by advancing an all-of-the-above energy agenda to make America energy independent again – just like we were under President Donald Trump.

A Republican House Majority means the return of accountability in Washington. No longer will this administration be given a free pass by a Congress that under Democrat control ignored the most basic of oversight responsibilities.

Republicans will conduct vigorous oversight to get Americans the answers they deserve on critical issues and major policy failures of this administration, whether it’s getting to the bottom of the origins of COVID, Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, the seemingly intertwined business dealings of the Biden family, or the Department of Justice labeling parents as domestic terrorists. We’ll use the power of Congressional gavels and chairmanships to force agency heads like U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to come before Congress and explain to the American people how on earth federal prisoners, Japanese citizens living in Japan, and illegal immigrants received billions in taxpayer-funded stimulus checks through the $2 trillion so-called American Rescue Plan.

Oversight isn’t the only tool we’ll use to protect Americans from the long arm of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The very first piece of legislation House Republicans will introduce is a bill to block the agency from using the $80 billion from Washington Democrats’ so-called Inflation Reduction Act to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to target and harass low- and middle-income Americans.

Securing our border is another top priority for House Republicans. Every single action taken by Washington Democrats has only made the crisis worse, whether it’s their catch-and-release policies, efforts to end Title 42, or refusal to build a border wall. Don’t believe me? Since Biden took office, over 3.8 million illegal immigrants have been apprehended crossing the southern border. Ninety-eight suspected terrorists were apprehended at the border in the last year – more than the previous five years combined. In fact, 20 of those encounters occurred in just the last month.

Serving as your voice in Congress has – and always will be – my highest honor. As a 7th generation Missourian, I take great pride in fighting to preserve the values, beliefs, and ways of life we all hold dear. I’m ready for the important work which lies ahead to get our country back on track, to enact policies that make our economy strong and communities secure, to restore freedom as the central pillar of our country and to bring accountability back to Washington.