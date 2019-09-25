{{featured_button_text}}
Jackie Dover

Jackie Dover

Medicare Open Enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 of every year.

Open Enrollment allows Medicare Beneficiaries to join a Medicare Prescription Drug plan or a Medicare Advantage Plan if they have never enrolled previously. Beneficiaries may also switch their drug plan, or switch between a drug plan and an Advantage plan. Any changes made during this time will take effect on January 1, 2020.

Medicare Advantage Plans are Medicare approved plans that cover Medicare Part A, Medicare Part B and usually the Part D also. Medicare Advantage Plans sometimes offer services not covered under Original Medical, things like vision, dental and fitness benefits. For 2020, Medicare Advantage Plans can offer even more benefits including transportation to doctors, stipends for over-the-counter drugs and other services that promote health and wellness. These services will vary from plan to plan. Medicare Advantage Plans charge different copayment amounts for their covered services. Most Medicare Advantage Plans have a network of doctors you must use to get the most benefit from the plan. You can check the difference in different Advantage and Part D plans by using the Medicare Plan Finder.

The Medicare Plan Finder is the tool used to look at Medicare Prescription Plans and Medicare Advantage Plans. The Plan Finder has been completely revamped for this Open Enrollment; everything is new so if you do not want to be surprised on Oct. 15, I urge you to look at it now. Prescription medicines are entered and the available plans are sorted so the costs for each medicine, the premium amount and the deductible are easy to see. You can also compare the Advantage Plans and see the different benefits they offer. This will allow you to make an educated choice about what coverage you want for next year.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

When you are reviewing your plan, coverage for 2020 it is also a great time to check to see if you are eligible for any of the Extra Help programs. For those who meet the income and asset guidelines there is help to pay the Medicare Part D premiums and assist with co-pays for medicine, there are also programs that can help pay the Medicare Part B premium.

I just want to also mention that there will be some changes for Medicare Supplements in 2020. Medicare Supplement plans C and F will no longer be available for those who become eligible for Medicare after January 1, 2020. For anyone eligible for Medicare before that you can still purchase a C or F plan. If you have a C or F plan, you can stay on it.

Aging Matters will have Open Enrollment events at senior centers, libraries and other locations throughout our service area to assist Medicare Beneficiaries, let us know if you need assistance.

To make an appointment for Medicare Part D or for more information call Aging Matters at 1-800-392-8771.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments