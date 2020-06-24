The cancel culture of free speech

Twitter has, on several occasions, hid or flagged tweets made by President Trump for rhetoric they simply don’t agree with. However, those regulating free speech at Twitter have made no effort to silence any other world leader on its platform, like Ayatollah Khomeini, the Supreme Leader of Iran. These tech companies are widely inconsistent about how and when they enforce their policies. They must be held accountable for consistently taken disproportionate action to silence conservative voices they disagree with.

In Missouri, we know that these massive companies cannot continue to violate our Constitutional rights. To ensure they don’t, Senator Josh Hawley recently introduced the Limiting Section 230 Immunity to Good Samaritans Act. This bill prevents the Section 230 protections from being provided to online companies unless they clearly detail their content moderation policies and pledge to enforce them in good faith. Under this legislation, when Americans feel these companies are not living up to their end of the deal, they can sue for $5,000 and attorney’s fees. Silencing free speech is illegal in the United States, and it is something the American people will never accept. Google, Twitter, Facebook, and others, must understand that they are not too big to be held accountable.