The Cat Spot

Students at Fredericktown Elementary School spent the first two weeks of the school year reviewing expectations and practicing procedures to ensure a great school year. Then, they celebrated with a block party and snow cones.

As part of the school’s Positive Behavior Support (PBS) system, a set of core expectations in all settings keep students focused on being respectful, responsible, and safe. Students are expected to be respectful by taking care of school materials, taking care of their supplies, and following directions. They are responsible by following voice level expectations and looking at and listening to the speaker. They stay safe by keeping their hands, feet and other objects to themselves.

Area-specific expectations are added in various areas throughout the school, including classrooms, restrooms, hallways, playground, and cafeteria. They are posted around the building, and staff teach and review them on a regular basis.

Classes resumed for the school year Aug. 23. FES wasted no time in setting expectations for the year. The next day, classes rotated through various stations where teachers talked about the expectations and allowed students to practice them.

The amount of time that students are actively and productively engaged in learning is a strong determinant of achievement. However, research continues to demonstrate that in many classrooms, as much as half of the school day can be lost to discipline and other non-instructional activities.

“When we have clear expectations that are stated in student-friendly language and implemented school-wide, teachers are able to spend less time correcting misbehavior and more time teaching," FES Principal Joe Clauser said.

Kindergarten teachers Heather Miller and Chelsea Tawfall are PBS coaches at FES. They work with a team of other staff members to implement the behavior system school-wide.

“Teaching expectations early is key to a successful school year," Tawfall said. "It’s extremely important to make sure our students have clear and consistent expectations. This allows them to feel more confident, engaged and connected to the school community.”

“When having clear expectations, students know exactly what is expected of them,” Miller said. “When they know they are following expectations, they gain confidence. Students take on responsibility for their behavior which in turn helps them stay on task and increase learning.”

One parent commented on Facebook, “Thank you for reminding and teaching good manners. The future will be better for these days!”

After spending two weeks teaching, practicing, and reviewing the behavior expectations, students were treated to a block party and snow cones.