The 2020 Census is coming in March and it has the potential to impact all of us.

A complete and thorough count is extremely important because the results of the census will determine how congressional seats are allocated and how an estimated $800 billion in federal resources is distributed. Census numbers affect how much funding towns, cities and states receive for vital services including education, health care, roads, schools, emergency services and more. Census data is also used by businesses to determine where to invest and build.

According to the Missouri Foundation for Health, state health and education programs such as Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and community health centers are all impacted by the census. The larger the population counted, the larger the share of federal dollars which will be allocated.

What happens if census numbers are underestimated? In the last census, Missouri lost a congressional seat and an estimated $150 million in 2015 for Medicaid funding alone due to undercounting. This was the fourth highest amount of funding lost across all states.

The 2020 Census will be conducted differently than in the past. Postcard-style invitations will be sent out starting in March asking for individuals and families to respond online. If no response is received, an in-person canvasser will be sent out between May and July.

Challenges to the 2020 Census include limited internet accessibility in more rural areas, no mailings to PO boxes and access to seniors who may not understand how to navigate online questions.  These challenges can be addressed if we prepare and provide education to our communities. The potential benefits to all Missourians if we have an accurate count are enormous.

If you or your organization would like to get involved in getting a more accurate count for our area of Southeast Missouri, or if you have questions, contact the Madison County Extension office at 573-783-3303.

Ashley Bales is a County Engagement Specialist in Community and Economic Development headquartered in Madison County (also serving Iron and Reynolds counties).  Her office is located at 137 West Main St., Fredericktown, Missouri. Contact Ashley at 573-783-3303 with questions or comments. MU is an equal opportunity/ADA institution. University of Missouri Extension does not discriminate on the basis of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability in employment or in any program or activity.

