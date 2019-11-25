The 2020 Census is coming in March and it has the potential to impact all of us.
A complete and thorough count is extremely important because the results of the census will determine how congressional seats are allocated and how an estimated $800 billion in federal resources is distributed. Census numbers affect how much funding towns, cities and states receive for vital services including education, health care, roads, schools, emergency services and more. Census data is also used by businesses to determine where to invest and build.
According to the Missouri Foundation for Health, state health and education programs such as Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and community health centers are all impacted by the census. The larger the population counted, the larger the share of federal dollars which will be allocated.
What happens if census numbers are underestimated? In the last census, Missouri lost a congressional seat and an estimated $150 million in 2015 for Medicaid funding alone due to undercounting. This was the fourth highest amount of funding lost across all states.
You have free articles remaining.
The 2020 Census will be conducted differently than in the past. Postcard-style invitations will be sent out starting in March asking for individuals and families to respond online. If no response is received, an in-person canvasser will be sent out between May and July.
Challenges to the 2020 Census include limited internet accessibility in more rural areas, no mailings to PO boxes and access to seniors who may not understand how to navigate online questions. These challenges can be addressed if we prepare and provide education to our communities. The potential benefits to all Missourians if we have an accurate count are enormous.
If you or your organization would like to get involved in getting a more accurate count for our area of Southeast Missouri, or if you have questions, contact the Madison County Extension office at 573-783-3303.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.