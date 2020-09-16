The cockpit is occupied

This past Friday, 9/11, was Patriot Day.
It was a time for us in remembering those who died as a result of the horrific attack by terrorists on our nation.
Ceremonies were held in New York City at the site of the World Trade Center, in Washington, D.C., at the Pentagon, and in Shankeville, PA, at the site where Flight 93 went down.
Most of us probably remember exactly where we were and what we were doing when the attacks began to happen. As the nation listened and watched, we began to wonder what was happening, as well as where they would strike next.
In this day of technology, we often use our cellphones as ways to send selfies, lash out our frustrations, share special experiences and pictures, set up appointments, and whatever else might come to our minds. On this particular day, those passengers on Flight 93 were able to find out what was happening on the ground, realize what was about to happen to them, and make decisions that would change the course of their futures. Each of the forty passengers on board contacted their loved ones, said whatever was on their hearts, and voted to make the decision to do something to save the lives of others. They realized their flight had been hijacked and was headed for more destruction of our country. The cockpit of their plane was occupied by evil, with no good end in sight. Men, who were willing to sacrifice their lives for the good of others, stormed the cockpit of that plane. As a result of their actions, the plane crashed into a field in western PA, and everyone aboard lost their lives. Heroes stepped up to the plate, took charge, and their actions resulted in saving the lives of hundreds of others. They realized that their response to a horrific plan of destruction would make a difference in the lives of many more.
In the middle of everything we are experiencing in our nation today with riots, killings, destruction of properties, illness and death, hatred, turmoil, and unrest, do we know who is in the cockpit" of our individual lives? Are we willing to step up to the plate and make a difference, or will we just sit back and accept whatever comes along? We need heroes who will do their part, take a stand, and make a difference. For those who believe that God is in control, "in the cockpit," then we can rest assured that everything will be alright. We need not fear, but trust and rely on Him to bring us through.
That doesn’t mean we just sit back and do nothing, but instead, make up our minds to respond as we should, and make a difference in the world around us. May each of us know in our hearts that God is in the cockpit, He is in control, and He will help us to do our part in whatever lies ahead.
