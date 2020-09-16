The cockpit is occupied

In this day of technology, we often use our cellphones as ways to send selfies, lash out our frustrations, share special experiences and pictures, set up appointments, and whatever else might come to our minds. On this particular day, those passengers on Flight 93 were able to find out what was happening on the ground, realize what was about to happen to them, and make decisions that would change the course of their futures. Each of the forty passengers on board contacted their loved ones, said whatever was on their hearts, and voted to make the decision to do something to save the lives of others. They realized their flight had been hijacked and was headed for more destruction of our country. The cockpit of their plane was occupied by evil, with no good end in sight. Men, who were willing to sacrifice their lives for the good of others, stormed the cockpit of that plane. As a result of their actions, the plane crashed into a field in western PA, and everyone aboard lost their lives. Heroes stepped up to the plate, took charge, and their actions resulted in saving the lives of hundreds of others. They realized that their response to a horrific plan of destruction would make a difference in the lives of many more.