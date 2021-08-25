When you go to the grocery store, do you have a shopping list of the items you want or need in hand? Or do you just walk up and down the aisles, try to remember what you need, and possibly come out with way more than you intended on purchasing?

Personally, I take a list with me and usually stick to it. Yet, once in awhile, I inevitably end up with a few more things than planned.

Such was the case several weeks ago. I saw a box of brownie chocolate chip mix that was just very tempting. Now I cook very little and unless I’m going to have company, I just don’t bother baking things that I definitely don’t need. But I yielded and bought the box of delicious looking treats. The box sat in my cupboard for several weeks until one day I wanted a treat. Now that meant I actually had to prepare them. They weren’t already in the box. I had to get out the ingredients from the box, preheat the oven, read the directions, mix the items listed, pour in the correct size pan, set the timer, and put in the oven to bake. Simple enough, but was it really worth it? I’d see when the timer buzzed. I have to admit, it was truly worth it. They actually looked like the picture on the box and boy, did they taste good. I divided them up and they lasted for quite awhile. I saw, I wanted, yet I had to do something in order to get the end result.

The same is true in life. We possibly have grand ideas of what we would like to do, or how we would like things to be, but all too often we are not willing to put in the effort to accomplish the end result. Be it an education, a job, an improvement in our home, a relationship, a spiritual challenge, we will put off whatever it takes to make the end result happen, but then regret that there is no conclusion. Let’s stay focused, plan out our goals, maintain the effort to complete the challenge, and watch the end results come to fruition.

