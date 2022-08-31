The faces of school safety

The safety of staff and students is always a top priority at Fredericktown R-I. With the support of the school board and community, the district has four school resource officers on campus every day.

SROs Jordan Myers, Jacob Musgrove, Mike Tiefenauer, and Jacob Lunsford bring with them a combined 37 years of law enforcement experience. While their experience and continued training keeps them prepared for anything, their favorite part of the job is the students.

Tiefenauer, who usually has a serious look across his face, said he is looking forward to getting to know the new third graders during lunch time, and he loves teaching the DARE classes.

Myers said, he loves being an SRO because he gets to have an impact on student lives and protect them with his own.

“I am looking forward to experiencing this new year with the students and watching them grow into amazing individuals,” Myers said.

Musgrove said, he loves making memories with students and staff and is just looking forward to getting back to the students.

This will be Lunsford’s first year as an SRO, but he said he is really excited to start and is ready to be part of the school environment.

These four individuals work together to keep the district campuses secure as parents put their trust in the district.

“It is comforting to know we have a trained law-enforcement professional at each of our campuses,” Fredericktown R-I Assistant Superintendent Shannon Hovis said. “They are not only there to protect. We want our SROs to be part of our school culture, and we want our students to be comfortable engaging with them.”

The SROs have no issue with that request. Whether it is passing out lunch or playing on the playground, they are making positive impressions in the eyes of their students every day.

When it comes to safety policies and procedures, the R-I district relies on the Center for Educational Safety, a part of the Missouri School Board Association, for resources, training and collaboration.

Henson said, the school board has been very attentive to safety issues and supportive of the administration in making decisions which can improve and enhance campus safety.

The district has been working on a variety of safety improvements, including campus lighting, safety barricades, camera systems, alarm systems, school bus GPS, handheld radios, and building entry improvements.

“We were fortunate to again receive the School Violence Protection Program grant from the U.S. Justice Department,” Henson said. “Unfortunately it is a competitive grant, but it does help us financially to improve our overall school safety.”

Another way the district works to improve the safety of students is by having conversations about bullying and working to prevent it from happening.

“Our counselors and social workers push in to classrooms to discuss bullying, as well as a variety of other topics pertinent to the welfare and mental safety of our students,” Henson said. “We act and investigate all reports of bullying. We need students to feel comfortable reporting incidents of bullying, which is usually the biggest obstacle we have in bullying prevention.”

Henson said, the district has access to an online tip line called Courage to Report. The buildings have signs in key locations and an online form on the school website for bullying to be reported. The Courage to Report system can be accessed anonymously, and students and parents are encouraged to use this system when they encounter a bully.

Two other areas of safety concern the district is continuing to address this year are vaping and cell phones.

Henson said, vaping is a national problem with youth and is becoming increasingly more difficult to monitor and prevent.

“We have installed vape detectors in some of our bathrooms,” Henson said. “In regards to our policy, we plan to offer some nicotine addiction programs for those students who are having issues with quitting.”

Cell phones, which can be an asset to students, parents and staff, have also become a distraction to the educational process.

Henson said, the district needs to have conversations with students and parents about when it is appropriate for a student to be on their phone. He said, the hope is to have the policies help to curb distractive and disruptive behaviors associated with cell phone use.

The district is always looking at its policies and working to ensure students only concern during the school day is education.