The fight isn’t over

This lawsuit, which was filed by the State of Texas, outlined how the governors and state election officials in the four states mentioned above decided to abuse their power and go against the words of the U.S. Constitution to implement widespread mail-in-voting schemes and water down fraud safeguards such as signature verification processes. This is a blatant violation of election procedures as laid out in the U.S. Constitution. It is for state legislatures to decide how to conduct their elections, not rogue governors and state election officials.

I also believe the widespread voter fraud that occurred during this election was enabled by the very processes this case highlighted. Americans have lost trust in our institutions because liberal politicians used a pandemic to strong-arm their citizens into accepting election procedures that were ripe for abuse, and the citizens of this country are now right to question the outcome. Voter identification, signature verification, and poll observing rights are all integral to trust in our elections. In the absence of those things we find ourselves questioning what they had to hide. This is all without mentioning the fact that Joe Biden is reported by the mainstream media to have won the most votes in the history of the United States, while at the same time winning fewer individual counties than President Obama in 2012. The logic and math behind that fact do not add up.