The first 100 days

Wednesday, Joe Biden gave a speech in the House chamber laying out his vision for America.

The America Joe Biden described is not one I recognize, and if Joe Biden’s vision comes true, the values that have defined America will be forever lost. His address this past week stands in stark contrast to the inaugural address he gave just over 100 days ago, when he called for “unity” and “bipartisanship.” The reality is that this is one of the most partisan Administration’s this country has ever seen.

So far President Biden and the Washington Democrats have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that they will judge their success based upon how much they can grow the size of government spending and the scope of Washington influence. Unlike the party of Lincoln, they do not believe in strengthening the economy or the working class. In fact, Joe Biden’s policies would destroy over 3.5 million jobs combined, drive down wages by approximately $1,400 for hardworking Americans, and drive up the cost of living.

In his speech, Joe Biden laid out his third $2 trillion proposal. In addition to his budget, Joe Biden has proposed or enacted $7.5 trillion in spending, or $75 billion per day. To put that in perspective, this amount in total is equal to more than 5 years of our normal budget.