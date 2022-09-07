The Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club Host the ‘Heroes Dinner’

The Madison County 4-H program participated in the Missouri 4-H Day of Service which is a day of both service and remembrance, seeking to honor all those who bravely served their country on Sept. 11, 2001 and continue to serve the community.

Missouri 4-H planned to have at least 900 volunteers who would perform youth-led service projects which meet vital community needs and honor the sacrifice of those who lost their lives or family members on Sept. 11, 2001, or who rose in service because of that tragedy.

The projects will be held at 30 sites around Missouri, including the seven locations of Missouri Veterans Homes: Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, Mount Vernon, St. James, St. Louis and Warrensburg.

On the 4-H Day of Service, the volunteers are responsible for strengthening Missouri communities and fostering civic engagement among Missouri youths, using the service project experience to empower youths while developing their leadership abilities and life skills.

Our local 4-H club, the Fredericktown Farmers, participated in the 4-H Day of Service by hosting the ‘Heroes Dinner’ on Aug. 20, at the Follis Place banquet hall in Fredericktown. They invited local veterans, first responders, emergency personnel, nurses etc. to join them for a meal, receive a gift and to be entertained by the 4-H’ers.

The 4-H’ers created artwork for the guests including painted star magnets, canvases, and wall hangings so they can remember how much they are appreciated in Madison County.

The ‘Heroes Dinner’ was successful and served more than 70 guests. One of the guests in attendance, Vietnam veteran Jack Poitras, played "Taps" on his bugle to honor lost veterans. Jack has been playing his bugle out of Jefferson Barracks for 64 years and has attended more than 34,000 funerals to play.

The 4-H’ers and guests were honored to have him play at the end the ceremony. The Fredericktown Farmers plan to hold the ‘Heroes Dinner’ annually to honor those who serve our country and community.

As America's largest youth development organization, 4-H offers youths, families, and adult volunteers many ways to engage, grow and serve, including clubs, camps, contests, conferences, special interest groups, in-school and after-school programs.

If you want to learn more about how to participate in the Madison County 4-H Program, contact Brad Coleman, 4-H Youth Specialist, at colemanlb@missouri.edu or Jazmin Phares, 4-H Youth Program Associate, at jhphares@missouri.edu or call the Madison County Extension Office at 573-783-3303.