The Game Room, located on East Main St. in Fredericktown, is open and ready for gamers to enjoy.
Gabe Rees said he has dreamed of opening a gaming center since he was 17. He said, when he moved, he knew Fredericktown was the perfect spot.
"When I moved here two years ago from Seattle, my mom, dad, sister and I drove through Fredericktown and the first thing we all said was 'there's nothing to do in this town, there's no source of entertainment at all," Rees said. "That's when I said we should open a game store here."
Rees said he wanted to make a fun, safe space for kids and adults to come hangout and play games all day.
"It’s always been more fun to play with friends that are actually next to you than just over the internet," Rees said. "The way technology has evolved interacting with an actual human being is almost extinct."
Rees said, even talking on the phone is almost ancient. He said people now days will watch their phone ring and text that person back to avoid that physical interaction.
"I wanted to bring back the old kind of gaming," Rees said. "Where if you bought a new game, you called your friends and said 'can I come over this weekend and we can all play.' Now it’s 'hey are you going to be on live later.' Playing a game around people next to you just makes it that much more fun because if you’re winning you can see your friends face with the look of defeat which you cannot get over the internet."
Rees said, coming to a place like The Game Room allows you to meet people that may share the same love for a certain game that you do and you can make those friendships.
"Nothing beats actually being physically present next to other gamers playing the same game as you," Rees said.
The Game Room is equipped with twenty desks complete with twenty 4K TVs. Gamers have the option to use one of the Xbox One consoles, one of the computers available or they can bring their own equipment. The cost is per hour or you can pay for the entire day. A cheaper rate is available to those who bring their own system.
"We support any device that can connect to the internet," Rees said. "If you have a laptop you don't have to connect to one of our 4K TVs but can if you'd like.."
Rees said paying for six hours up front will be cheaper than paying for six hours at the hourly rate. He said they offer one hour, four hour, six hour and all day blocks for purchase.
"People don't have to bring anything with them if they don't want," Rees said. "We have six computers, four of them are gaming computers with nvidia graphics cards. We have ten Xbox Ones that all have Game Pass on them which comes with hundreds of downloadable games for free."
Rees said each Xbox One has Fortnite, War Zone and Rocket League pre-downloaded on them. He said each station also has a personal headset for the gamer to use while at The Game Room.
Internet speed was a top priority for Rees. He said, when they were getting their house all set up in Fredericktown, the first thing he realized was the poor internet service.
"If you don't live in the city of Fredericktown, it's hard to get internet out where people live, and if you do manage to get internet, it's not good at all," Rees said. "So when we opened The Game Room, I wanted to have the fastest internet around, which we do. We have the fastest internet in all of Madison County."
Rees said he wanted it so fast that someone could come for an hour to only update their system or computer if they wanted.
Providing a fun, safe place for gamers is the goal of The Game Room and this includes extra cleaning.
"To keep the place safe during COVID, after each gamer is done at a station we are sanitizing the whole station," Rees said. "We wipe down everything. The controller, the headset, the desk the chair, anything that can be touched physically while the game is playing is sanitized after each use."
Rees said they also have hand sanitizer at the end of each block of desks.
"The Game Room is not against wearing masks," Rees said. "We encourage and recommend that the gamers wear a mask, but we are not requiring it to be able to have fun and enjoy their time at The Game Room."
Rees said, as information changes, they will take any recommendations provided by state and local authorities to assure safety is taken seriously.
The Game Room will also have food and drinks available for purchase making it easier for those who choose to stay for longer periods of time.
Rees said, if a parent wants to drop off their kids, they can leave them there knowing they will not need to leave for anything and will be safe in The Game Room the whole time.
"Playing games for me is an escape," Rees said. "For just a little while you can forget the worries of life and get lost in a game."
Rees said places like The Game Room are a great place to make friends.
"All gamers share the love of gaming, so there is no judgement between anyone, just the love of the game," Rees said. "Gaming has brought me some of the best times of my life. Staying up late playing with friends, playing with people that I normally wouldn't hangout with at school but through gaming I hung out with them and started to become friends."
Rees said he is really happy to be able to have a fun, safe place for anyone of any age to come play and that he is able to have such affordable rates that a mom can drop her kid off all day if she wants.
"I’m just super excited to see what the future holds for The Game Room, our town has not seen anything like this, and I’m just glad I’m able to have some source of entertainment for people in town," Rees said. "Maybe this will give other people ideas to open up something else in town and really get our town booming."
The Game Room will be open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be tournaments once a month and a once a month all night of gaming from 11 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.
This month's tournament is Madden 21 on Nov. 14 for a $5 entry fee. For more information about tournaments and pricing find The Game Room on Facebook, visit www.thegameroom.net or call 573-561-1158
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
