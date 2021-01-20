The Glass Slipper Project, located at 209 W. Main, is once again offering affordable dresses to make it possible for every young lady to have her princess moment during prom season.

The 2021 season has three more shopping days--by appointment only--from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 6, March 6, and April 3.

Due to COVID, things are a little different this year and appointments will be required to shop. Each appointment will last one hour and only two people are allowed to shop.

To make an appointment at The Glass Slipper Project Fredericktown Missouri, contact them via Facebook messenger.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.