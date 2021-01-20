 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Glass Slipper Project
0 comments

The Glass Slipper Project

{{featured_button_text}}

The Glass Slipper Project, located at 209 W. Main, is once again offering affordable dresses to make it possible for every young lady to have her princess moment during prom season. 

The 2021 season has three more shopping days--by appointment only--from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 6, March 6, and April 3.

Due to COVID, things are a little different this year and appointments will be required to shop. Each appointment will last one hour and only two people are allowed to shop.

To make an appointment at The Glass Slipper Project Fredericktown Missouri, contact them via Facebook messenger. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meadows of Fredericktown
Democrat News

Meadows of Fredericktown

After three years of hard work, the Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership's application for low income housing tax credits was approve…

Lori Ann Myers
Obituaries

Lori Ann Myers

Lori Ann Myers, 56, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. She was born Septem…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News