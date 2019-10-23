Stan Underwood of Fredericktown took his pumpkin growing to another level this year, as he went from growing a 76-pound pumpkin to 290-pounds.
Underwood entered two pumpkins in the Pumpkin Daze Festival in Republic, Missouri at the beginning of October. His largest pumpkin, weighing 290-pounds, took fifth place and the other coming in at 266-pounds came in sixth.
"A couple of years ago I bought some pumpkin seeds, some Atlantic Giants from a nursery in a seed pack," Underwood said. "They may grow a pumpkin like this, but they won't get huge because they don't have proper genetics."
Underwood said the first year all he really did was plant the seeds and he grew one to be 76-pounds.
"I then joined a group on Facebook and again I bought a pack of seeds and planted them," Underwood said. "I was getting ready to put the plants outside and one of the guys told me, 'don't bother with those seeds, you need to get good seeds.' So I was like 'where do I get good seeds.'"
Underwood said he sent the man his address, a stamp and an envelope and in return, he sent back seeds.
"He sent them to me out of a pumpkin that was 1,117-pounds," Underwood said. "I planted the seeds, but I was already 30 days behind, because I had planted the other seeds."
Underwood said he has been learning the whole process as he goes and went into it blind this year.
"I didn't know what I was doing," Underwood said. "I didn't have a soil sample done. I didn't know what nutrients to feed them or anything. But I wanted to definitely beat what I had grown in the past. So every year, I want to beat my record whether that be the state record or not. I'd love to, but personal best is something you can be proud of also."
Underwood said he always knew there were competitions per state but did not know anything about the Pumpkin Daze Festival before searching around for a local weigh off. He soon found out the closest one was in Republic, Missouri.
"They have their competition the first weekend of October every year," Underwood said. "That is when you have to cut your pumpkins off and take them in."
Both pumpkins fit in the back of Underwood's truck, which he said he bought for the pumpkins, but getting them in the truck took some ingenuity.
Underwood said he built a ring and strap system to help him safely move the giant pumpkins from the patch to his truck.
"I built a ring," he said. "You can buy the rings, but they are like $300 or $400. But I didn't need the big ring so I thought well I'll make one that fits my pumpkin. I took a piece of metal, bent it and I do upholstery on the side once in a while and for myself but like my wife says I have lots of hobbies. I sewed the straps on this ring and when the ring is hanging you have all the straps hanging down and they have loops on the bottom. You take another rope and you loop it through all the straps and it makes a bottom shelf for the pumpkin to sit on."
Underwood said growing giant pumpkins takes a lot of thought, time and energy as you have to think of things such as the soil quality, pollination, where and how the vines are laying, insects, animals, weather and more.
"There's a lot to it," Underwood said. "I'm still learning, and I'm a beginner, but there's plenty of places on Facebook and there's plenty of places online that you can go and learn about anything you want."
Underwood said he has made friends along the way that have helped him out and has found everyone in the groups really nice.
"One of the places I like to go is BigPumpkins.com that is where mine and Karen's (Underwood) names are and you can look up the GPC (Great Pumpkin Commonwealth) chart and it shows how far down the chart we are from everybody else," Underwood said. "This I could see being a good retirement hobby eventually, and I'd like to learn how to do it before I retire."
Underwood said he wants to beat the state record of a 1,798-pound pumpkin currently held by Richard Bottorf of Republic.
"I think it would just be cool for kids around here that have land if they wanted to do it would be worth their while," Underwood said. "It's a lot of work, but in the end, it's the wow factor that you get from people, and it's just amazing how people respond to what you've done."
Underwood said some people don't even know the world record is more than 2,500-pounds. He said he plans to start a Facebook group of his own for local growers called Stan's Giants where they can share ideas and grow together.
