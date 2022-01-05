 Skip to main content
A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

The journey

Dove

Recently, I heard the story about a lady that was flying on a trip to Cleveland.

She was seated in the row beside a window. As she looked out of the window upon take off, the sky was cloudy and dark and looking very dreary. After a little while, she complained to the attendant that she wanted to change seats. She wasn’t happy where she was.

Upon questioning her reason for changing seats, she explained that when she looked out the window across the aisle from her, the sky was sunny and bright and she wanted to look at that instead of what she saw from her own window. The attendant assured her that she could draw the blind down and not look out of her window if she didn’t like the view. And regardless of what she saw, which window she was looking out of, the plane she was on was still going to Cleveland.

Isn’t that the way life is for each of us? Regardless of which window we are looking through on the path of life, we are all still headed in the same direction on our journey. It truly just depends upon which view we decide to focus on and how we will respond.

Does just seeing the darkness and clouds determine what we will do and how we will feel? Or can we rise above the difficult times and have victory to overcome the trials? The journey always gives us innumerable opportunities to be a light to the dark world, to shine where there seems to be no hope, to comfort where there seems to be sadness and despair, and an answer to those who need help.

It is up to each of us to make the journey one of joy and hope and peace that can come from our Heavenly Father. Maybe we can help others to look to the final destination rather than just the circumstances around us. Let’s make 2022’s journey a year of light for the world around us.

