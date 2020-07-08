Coppermines Road has been adopted in loving memory of Storm Rehkop. As part of the Madison County Adopt-a-Road program, Rehkop's family will keep the three mile stretch of county road clean.
"We are excited to see the Rehkop family take an interest in keeping our county a beautiful place to live," County Commissioner Larry Kemp said. "I thank them for being the first family to adopt a road in our county."
Rehkop's daughter Cindy Basden is the fourth generation in her family to live on the farm located on Coppermines Rd.
Basden said, a few years after her father passed away, along with her husband and daughter, she purchased the family farm.
"I live where I grew up on the land that my dad owned, my grandfather owned and my great grandfather owned," Basden said. "It's a bit of a legacy for us."
Basden said her dad was the type of person who would grow a big garden and provide to anybody that needed anything. She said Coppermines meant a lot to her dad, Storm, and still means a lot to her whole family.
"Over the winter we were coming home, and I just noticed more and more how people were throwing trash," Basden said. "I had reached out to one of the county commissioners and just said 'is there an option for adopting county roads.' My dad always taught me that as an outdoorsman you are always going to be a good steward of the land. You don't leave anything behind, you clean up what you take with you and that wasn't happening."
Basden said she was really excited to hear from Kemp in May that adopting the road was going to happen. It was just a matter of figuring out the logistics.
"I was really excited, and I wanted to do this in dad's name because he's my connection to this land," Basden said. "I want this to be the legacy he leaves behind. That all of the people that come after us realize that this was important. That this meant something."
Basden said she has already received support from neighbors, friends and family and has no doubt the roadway will be kept clean.
"Larry's been really good about all this," Basden said. "I know they had to figure it out before they could get back with me and that takes time, but they stuck with it."
While Basden and her whole family hopes this will be a legacy left behind by Storm, it is easy to see the caring, giving hearts in his family are the true legacy he left behind.
Kemp said he would love to see more community members interested in the new Madison County Adopt-a-Road program.
"This is a great opportunity for individuals and organizations to take pride in Madison County," Kemp said. "When visitors drive down our county roads we want them to look at our beautiful farms and countryside, not be distracted by a can or bag lying on the side of the road."
If you are interested in adopting a county road, contact the County Clerk at 573-783-3325 extension 6.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!