Basden said she was really excited to hear from Kemp in May that adopting the road was going to happen. It was just a matter of figuring out the logistics.

"I was really excited, and I wanted to do this in dad's name because he's my connection to this land," Basden said. "I want this to be the legacy he leaves behind. That all of the people that come after us realize that this was important. That this meant something."

Basden said she has already received support from neighbors, friends and family and has no doubt the roadway will be kept clean.

"Larry's been really good about all this," Basden said. "I know they had to figure it out before they could get back with me and that takes time, but they stuck with it."

While Basden and her whole family hopes this will be a legacy left behind by Storm, it is easy to see the caring, giving hearts in his family are the true legacy he left behind.

Kemp said he would love to see more community members interested in the new Madison County Adopt-a-Road program.