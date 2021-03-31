The making of a queen

After taking a year off, due to COVID, preparations for the 2021 Azalea Queen Pageant are in full swing.
The 11 contestants, and the retiring queen from 2019, came together Sunday for the annual Azalea Queen Tea Party. They all had an opportunity to visit with each other, enjoy some delicious snacks, get advice from the former queen, and practice some possible interview questions.
This year's contestants are Anna Robbins, Brezlyn Boswell, Emilee Goldsmith, Alyssa Pierson, Arika Buxton, Loren Kinkead, Maddie Jennings, Libby Mooney, Lexie Stamp, Emilie Parsley and Anja Francis.
Other than the interview, the girls will be judged on evening wear, sportswear or day wear, and on-stage question. While these may be the categories, the judges are really just looking for the person who would do the best job representing Madison County.
Azalea Queen Pageant Chair Abby Presson said the candidates also have to write an essay about themselves which the judges then use to formulate questions for the interview. She said judges have been known to ask a candidate to sing a song for them if they write they are in choir in their essay.
"The first event the candidates attend is the informational meeting," Presson said. "We go over everything the candidates are required to do and what they will need to do to prepare for the pageant. Prior to the pageant, the candidates are busy selling ads for the ad book, writing an essay about themselves that is then sent to the judges, attending the tea, and preparing their outfits for the pageant."
Presson said, candidates are given general guidelines for what to pick for their outfits for each portion of the pageant.
"This can be the most fun and most stressful part of the preparation for the candidates," Presson said. "The final two weeks before the pageant are full of activity. The candidates help decorate the parade float and spend many hours in rehearsal preparing for the pageant."
Presson said, planning for the Azalea Queen Pageant starts early in the year.
"Most people aren't even thinking about the warm days of Azalea when we put the application in the paper at the end of January," Presson said. "The girls go out into the community and find a sponsor who pays their $100 entry fee."
Presson said, the first 12 applications received are that year's candidates. This year there are 11 candidates due to a last minute drop out.
This is much more than a beauty pageant with the top three contestants walking away with scholarships in the amount of $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000.
Presson said, the scholarship money is raised by the girls who collect money for ads which are printed in the Azalea Pageant Program.
"Anything they raise over that goes straight back to them," Presson said. They raised it. They earned it."
Presson said, there is also a Miss Congeniality and in the past few years there has been a People's Choice Award.
"The tea is a great opportunity for the candidates to relax and be celebrated," Presson said. "We want them to feel like a princess. After all, one of them will become queen."
Presson said, the retiring queen is always invited back to the tea and is a great mentor for the candidates.
"A good Azalea Queen is someone who is a positive role model for the community," Presson said. "She is someone who is kind, well spoken and goal oriented. A good queen is someone who knows her community and is an active participant in activities and service events in the community."
This will be the 58th Azalea Queen Pageant. The retiring queen, Maya Francis, is the first ever Nu Zeta Baby to go on to win Azalea Queen.
Presson said, there is a lot of excitement and a lot of nerves as the girls get ready for the pageant.
"The pageant is open to sophomores, juniors and seniors, but traditionally it is mainly the seniors that participate," Presson said. "It becomes a really special experience for the ladies as they go through the process with their classmates before they graduate later that month."
Presson said, her favorite part of the pageant is a new tradition which was recently started.
"At the end of the pageant before the winners are announced, the candidates take one final walk, but this time they are accompanied by their parents or support team," Presson said. "This is the first time all evening the girls are finally able to relax after all their hard work and for their parents to be recognized for raising such great young ladies."
Presson said, this year's event will be a little different as instead of having entertainers such as a singer or dancers they are getting the audience involved with the "Mystery Date" theme.
If you would like to watch the candidates compete for the crown, join them at 7 p.m., May 7 at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Cafetorium.
