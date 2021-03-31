The making of a queen

After taking a year off, due to COVID, preparations for the 2021 Azalea Queen Pageant are in full swing.

The 11 contestants, and the retiring queen from 2019, came together Sunday for the annual Azalea Queen Tea Party. They all had an opportunity to visit with each other, enjoy some delicious snacks, get advice from the former queen, and practice some possible interview questions.

This year's contestants are Anna Robbins, Brezlyn Boswell, Emilee Goldsmith, Alyssa Pierson, Arika Buxton, Loren Kinkead, Maddie Jennings, Libby Mooney, Lexie Stamp, Emilie Parsley and Anja Francis.

Other than the interview, the girls will be judged on evening wear, sportswear or day wear, and on-stage question. While these may be the categories, the judges are really just looking for the person who would do the best job representing Madison County.

Azalea Queen Pageant Chair Abby Presson said the candidates also have to write an essay about themselves which the judges then use to formulate questions for the interview. She said judges have been known to ask a candidate to sing a song for them if they write they are in choir in their essay.